Live Radio
Home » Election News » AP Race Call: Maine…

AP Race Call: Maine voters approve ‘red flag law’ allowing temporary removal of firearms

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine voters approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that would allow family or household members to directly petition the courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having dangerous weapons if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Known as a “red flag law,” it would replace Maine’s current law, which requires police to take someone into protective custody, initiating a case that eventually ends up before a judge. It went into effect in 2020.

The ballot measure was initiated by citizens in the legislative session that followed a 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston, which killed 18 people and injured 13 others. The Associated Press declared the measure passed at 9:55 p.m. EST.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up