AP Race Call: James Solomon and Jim McGreevey advance to runoff for Jersey City mayor

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 11:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Solomon and Jim McGreevey advanced to a runoff for mayor of Jersey City on Tuesday.

No candidate in the seven-person field received the majority of the vote in the all-party contest, which is necessary to win the seat outright. The runoff election will occur on Dec. 2.

Solomon is a current city councilor. McGreevey, the former governor of New Jersey, resigned over two decades ago when his affair with a man he put on the state payroll was revealed.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Fulop, a Democrat, chose to run for governor rather than seek a fourth term this year.

The Associated Press declared that Solomon advanced to the runoff at 10:17 p.m. The AP declared that McGreevey advanced at 11:08 p.m.

