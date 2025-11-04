AP Race Call: Democrat Sean Ryan elected Buffalo mayor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sean Ryan won the mayor’s race in Buffalo on Tuesday, defeating Republican nominee James Gardner. Ryan…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sean Ryan won the mayor’s race in Buffalo on Tuesday, defeating Republican nominee James Gardner.

Ryan is a state senator who defeated the incumbent acting mayor, Christopher Scanlon, in the Democratic primary in June. Scanlon was elevated to the position after longtime mayor Byron Brown stepped down late last year to become chief executive officer of Western Regional Off-Track Betting. Ryan also served in the state assembly. Prior to entering politics, he worked as a lawyer.

The Associated Press declared Ryan the winner at 10:14 p.m. EST.

