AP Race Call: Democrat Jay Jones elected Virginia attorney general over GOP incumbent Jason Miyares

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jay Jones won the race for attorney general of Virginia on Tuesday, ousting Republican incumbent Jason Miyares.

Jones was criticized during the campaign after text messages he wrote in 2022 endorsing violence toward a political rival were made public.

Jones is a former member of the state House of Delegates, representing a district around Norfolk for two terms.

