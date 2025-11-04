Live Radio
Home » Election News » AP Race Call: Democrat-backed…

AP Race Call: Democrat-backed Justice Kevin Dougherty retains his seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 10:18 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty was retained by Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday.

It was a victory for Democrats, who were backing Dougherty and two other justices in a campaign to maintain a 5-2 Democratic majority on the court.

Pennsylvania elects its statewide judges to 10-year terms, then holds nonpartisan “retention elections” — a simple yes or no vote — to determine whether the judge will serve another term. Dougherty has served on the state Supreme Court since 2016.

The Associated Press declared Dougherty was retained at 9:51 p.m. EST.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up