AP Race Call: Democrat-backed Justice Kevin Dougherty retains his seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty was retained by Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday.

It was a victory for Democrats, who were backing Dougherty and two other justices in a campaign to maintain a 5-2 Democratic majority on the court.

Pennsylvania elects its statewide judges to 10-year terms, then holds nonpartisan “retention elections” — a simple yes or no vote — to determine whether the judge will serve another term. Dougherty has served on the state Supreme Court since 2016.

The Associated Press declared Dougherty was retained at 9:51 p.m. EST.

