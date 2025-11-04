AP Race Call: Colorado voters OK income tax increase to fund free meals for public school students

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado voters approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that would raise state income taxes on households earning…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado voters approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that would raise state income taxes on households earning at least $300,000 annually to fund free meals for all public school students.

Previously, free meals were offered only to low-income students and schools via the Healthy School Meals for All Program, which voters approved in 2022. The Associated Press declared the measure passed at 10:24 p.m. EST.

