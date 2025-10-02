Mississippi civil rights attorney seeks congressional seat held by GOP’s Trent Kelly

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democratic civil rights attorney who has advocated for better treatment of prisoners and testified against…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democratic civil rights attorney who has advocated for better treatment of prisoners and testified against Mississippi’s diversity, equity and inclusion ban said Thursday that he is running for Congress.

Cliff Johnson, the director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law, said he is seeking the northern Mississippi seat held by Republican Rep. Trent Kelly, who has indicated that he is seeking reelection.

In his announcement video, Johnson criticized cuts to health care and policies that he said favor the wealthy and corporations, not working-class families. He also condemned politicians across the political spectrum, casting himself as a Democrat who isn’t afraid to push back against the party establishment.

“Who’s fault is that?” Johnson said after listing issues facing the country. “Democrats, Republicans, independents who are more interested in maintaining the status quo and keeping us divided than living the values we all were taught.”

Kelly, a supporter of President Donald Trump, has held the seat since securing it during a special election runoff in 2015. He filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission indicating his intention to run for reelection.

Kelly has practiced law privately and as a district attorney. He spent 39 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard and serves on the House committees for armed services, agriculture and intelligence.

Kelly’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson’s candidacy comes at a time when Democrats are looking to gain ground in a state controlled almost exclusively by Republicans.

On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee announced it is investing in the Mississippi Democratic Party ahead of elections in 2025 and 2026.

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is also facing Democratic challengers in 2026, including Scott Colom, a Democratic district attorney.

Democrats have come close to winning powerful Mississippi offices in recent years, narrowly losing the 2023 governor’s race.

