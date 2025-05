WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump hails election of American pope, calls it ‘great honor’ for the US, adding he’s ‘surprised,’ ‘happy’…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump hails election of American pope, calls it ‘great honor’ for the US, adding he’s ‘surprised,’ ‘happy’ with choice.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.