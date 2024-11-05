AP Race Call: Constitutional amendment that protects abortion fails in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure that would have protected abortion rights in Florida’s state constitution failed Tuesday after not meeting…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure that would have protected abortion rights in Florida’s state constitution failed Tuesday after not meeting the 60% threshold to pass. The rejection of the measure makes Florida the first state where a measure protecting abortion rights failed after Roe V. Wade was overturned in 2022. The initiative would have prevented lawmakers from creating and enforcing restrictions or prohibitions on abortions before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health. Amendment supporters were hoping to overturn Florida’s current six-week abortion ban. The rejection of the measure makes Florida one of the first states where voters opposed protecting abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned in 2022. The Associated Press declared the amendment was rejected at 9:06 p.m. EST.

