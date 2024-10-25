AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Wyoming on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyoming voters will decide races for president, Congress, the state Legislature and a statewide ballot measure in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyoming voters will decide races for president, Congress, the state Legislature and a statewide ballot measure in the Nov. 5 general election.

The state gave Republican former President Donald Trump his largest victory in the 2020 election, a feat he would like to repeat when he competes with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and a third-party candidate for Wyoming’s three electoral votes.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso faces a challenge from Democrat Scott Morrow in a bid for a fourth six-year term. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, a Republican, faces Democrat Kyle Cameron and two other candidates in a race for the at-large seat representing the entire state in the U.S. House. Hageman was first elected in 2022 after defeating three-term incumbent and Trump critic Liz Cheney in the Republican primary.

Wyoming voters also will decide on a proposed amendment to state property tax laws that would authorize the Legislature to create a subclass of residential property for owner-occupied primary residences. Property listed under the new classification could be assessed at a different — most likely lower — rate from other property in the residential class.

Wyoming is reliably Republican and has supported the GOP candidate for president in every election since 1952, with the exception of Democrat Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it has determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Wyoming:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

9 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

3 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian).

U.S. Senate: Barrasso (R) vs. Morrow (D).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, state Senate, state House and a ballot measure.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 70%, Biden (D) 27%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 9 p.m. ET

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 236,290 (as of Oct. 1, 2024). About 11% Democrats, 80% Republicans and 8% unaffiliated.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 102% of registered voters. (Note: Wyoming allows eligible voters to register on Election Day, which could result in the total number of votes cast in an election to exceed the number of people registered at the start of Election Day. This has happened in the last six presidential elections going back to 2000.)

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 31% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 36% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 9:54 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 62% of total votes cast were reported.

Associated Press writer Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.

Read more about how U.S. elections work at Explaining Election 2024, a series from The Associated Press aimed at helping make sense of the American democracy. The AP receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

