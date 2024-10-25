AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Kansas on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump is hoping to win Kansas and its six electoral votes for the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump is hoping to win Kansas and its six electoral votes for the third consecutive presidential election on Nov. 5. He is running against Vice President Kamala Harris, who faces an uphill battle in a state that hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate for 60 years.

Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats and three of the four U.S. House seats in the state. Neither Senate seat is on the ballot but three incumbent representatives are up for reelection. Rep. Jake LaTurner announced his retirement earlier this year so the 2nd Congressional District seat is open.

Despite the run of Republican victories for presidential candidates in Kansas, several Democrats have been elected governor in recent decades, including two-term Gov. Laura Kelly, who isn’t up for election this year.

Trump won 56% of the vote in 2020 and 57% in 2016, sweeping nearly every county in the state.

In the state Legislature, Republicans vastly outnumber Democrats in the state Senate and state House, enough to override any vetoes by Kelly, but Democrats could break the GOP supermajority by flipping just a few seats in either chamber. All 40 state Senate seats and 125 state House seats are up for election in November.

Voters will also decide several races for the State Board of Education. Three of the five races are in open seats, while two Democratic incumbents seek reelection. In District 2, Democratic Melanie Haas faces Republican Fred Postlewait, while Democrat Betty Arnold has Republican Jason Carmichael challenging her bid for another term.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Kansas:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. Kansas covers two time zones, so most of the state will start reporting results while some voters in western counties are casting ballots until 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET).

Presidential electoral votes

6 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (independent).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, state Senate, state House and state Board of Education.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 56%, Biden (D) 42%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 9:59 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 1,994,621 (as of Sep. 2024). About 26% Democrats, about 45% Republicans, about 28% unaffiliated.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 71% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 61% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 40% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 8:07 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 87% of total votes cast were reported.

AP writers Hannah Fingerhut and Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.

