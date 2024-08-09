AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Vermont’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democrats will compete in Vermont’s state primary on Tuesday for the right to challenge four-term Republican…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democrats will compete in Vermont’s state primary on Tuesday for the right to challenge four-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November. The race is the highest profile of a handful of contested primaries on the ballot.

Voters will also decide primaries for lieutenant governor and additional contested races for the heavily Democratic state legislature.

Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval are vying for the Democratic nomination for governor. Charlestin is an educator and former member of the Middlebury Selectboard. She is endorsed by former Democratic Gov. Howard Dean, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak.

Duval is a computer scientist and former Underhill Selectboard member who ran for governor as an independent in 2022. His website states that “I am going to lose this election,” a message held over from his previous run, but says a vote for him will help elevate environmental issues in state politics. He also encourages Republicans and progressives to write in his name in their party primaries.

Scott is unopposed for his party’s nomination. Despite being a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, he remains a popular figure. He received 69% of the vote in the 2022 general election. Scott has been a critic of Republican Donald Trump and endorsed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for president. He says he was one of the 66% of Vermont voters who cast their ballots for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Both Democrats and Republicans will hold contested primaries for lieutenant governor. Zuckerman is seeking reelection to a fourth term. He had served four years in the post when he lost his bid for governor against Scott but returned to office two years later. He has drawn a primary challenge from Democrat Thomas Renner, the deputy mayor and city councilmember in Winooski, who previously served as an aide to Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.

John Rodgers and Gregory Thayer are running for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Thayer is an accountant from Rutland, where he previously served as an alderman and chair of the local Republican Party. He also ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, losing the Republican primary with 44% of the vote. Rodgers is from the state’s conservative Northeast Kingdom and served as a Democrat in the state House and the state Senate for a combined 16 years. In 2018, he ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor as a write-in candidate. He has Scott’s endorsement.

Although now running as a Republican, Rodgers said in a July debate that he will not vote for Donald Trump in November. Thayer, on the other hand, was a delegate at the Milwaukee convention in July and attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, demonstrating in favor of overturning Trump’s defeat in the presidential election. In the July debate, he said he did not enter the building and that he did not regret his participation. When asked by the moderator whether he would return to the Capitol if Trump lost again in November, he said, “I’m going to wait to see what happens with the election.”

Topping the Vermont ballots are the races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, but independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep. Becca Balint are both unopposed for the Democratic nominations. Their Republican challengers are also running unopposed. Also running unopposed are candidates for treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor.

In Vermont, the governor, lieutenant governor and other state constitutional officers serve two-year terms.

All state legislative seats are up for election, although only 10 state Senate and 15 state House primaries feature more candidates running than the number of slots available. Democrats enjoy about three-to-one majorities in both chambers.

