Melania Trump will attend the Republican convention in a rare political appearance, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee.

That’s according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before full details are released.

It will be a rare public appearance for a woman who has been largely absent from the campaign trail as her husband, former President Donald Trump, runs to return to the White House.

It remains unclear whether she will deliver a speech or have any formal role in the proceedings.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Melania Trump has missed key events in her husband’s presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party. She also did not accompany the presumptive Republican presidential nominee on any of the days of his more than monthlong hush money trial in New York.

