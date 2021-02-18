Andy Harris’ campaign donations support other Trump allies

The lone Republican member of Maryland’s congressional delegation has donated a large share of his 2020 campaign account to fellow conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the $325,000 that Rep. Andy Harris donated to other candidates and organizations was more than he spent on his own fundraising, campaign commercials or staff.

Recipients of Harris’ contributions included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican whose promotion of violent and hateful conspiracy theories led to the House voting earlier this month to remove her from committee assignments.

