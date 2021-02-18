CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Election News » Andy Harris' campaign donations…

Andy Harris’ campaign donations support other Trump allies

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 9:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — The lone Republican member of Maryland’s congressional delegation has donated a large share of his 2020 campaign account to fellow conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the $325,000 that Rep. Andy Harris donated to other candidates and organizations was more than he spent on his own fundraising, campaign commercials or staff.

Recipients of Harris’ contributions included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican whose promotion of violent and hateful conspiracy theories led to the House voting earlier this month to remove her from committee assignments.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up