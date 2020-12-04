CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Virginia state senator charged after actions at polling site

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 7:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator has been accused of violating regulations regarding polling sites after officials said he interacted with voters and election officials inside the polling place last year.

News outlets report Democratic State Senator Joe Morrissey is also accused by Virginia State Police of standing outside the polling place and within that 40-foot zone where campaigning is prohibited and greeting voters and telling them he was running.

Morrissey denied the allegations on Friday and said he planned to fight them in court. He also questioned the timing of the charges.

