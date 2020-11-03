ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
More than 100 million ballots were cast before Election Day

CNN

November 3, 2020, 7:28 AM

More than 100 million Americans have voted nationwide before the polls opened on Election Day, according to a survey of election officials by CNN, Edison Research and Catalist.

These votes represent more than 47% of registered voters nationwide. Twenty-one states and Washington, DC, have seen more than half of their registered voters cast ballots already.

Pre-Election Day voting skyrocketed nationwide amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At least six states — Texas, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, and Montana — have surpassed their total turnout from the 2016 general election in recent days.

In an additional seven states, the pre-election vote represents at least 90% of their 2016 total vote — North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.

Nationwide, the 100.2 million ballots already cast represents 73% of the more than 136.5 million ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Thirty-seven states and Washington, DC, have crossed their halfway marks for total 2016 ballots cast, including 14 of  CNN’s 16 most competitively-ranked states – Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maine, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio

A little less than half of the votes already cast this cycle comes from those 16 key states, which will play a crucial role in determining who wins the presidency this year.

Some voter information comes from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.

