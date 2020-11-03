ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Democrats seek to solidify control of Delaware politics

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 1:40 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Election Day in Delaware will decide whether Democrats maintain their control of First State politics or whether Republicans can attract enough disaffected voters to achieve more of a balance on the state and federal level.

Democrats entered Tuesday’s contest holding all three seats in Delaware’s congressional delegation, all statewide elective offices and control of both the state House and state Senate.

The Democratic field in the deep blue state is led by Delaware’s own presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Chris Coons is seeking reelection to the U.S. Senate. Lisa Blunt Rochester is seeking reelection as Delaware’s only U.S. House member.

And Gov. John Carney is facing Republican challenger Julianne Murray.

