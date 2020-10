The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story October 19, 2020, about a Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania’s deadline to count mailed-in ballots, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of states that make Election Day the deadline. It’s 22 states, not 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.