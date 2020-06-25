Maryland GOP senators oppose preferred mail-in voting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate Republican caucus says it’s opposed to holding a preferred mail-in election in November.
The caucus sent a letter Thursday to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
The letter was sent after two leading Maryland Democrats recommended earlier this week for the board to prepare for a “hybrid mail-in preferred election” due to the coronavirus.
The GOP caucus cited errors and oversights in the state’s June 2 primary, which was conducted mostly by mail with some in-person voting.
The caucus is recommending in-person voting for November.
They say people who are uncomfortable or unable to vote in person due to COVID-19 can vote by requesting absentee ballots.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.