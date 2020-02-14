Bloomberg to speak to Virginia Democrats

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is set to address Virginia Democrats at their biggest fundraising event of the year.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is set to address Virginia Democrats at their biggest fundraising event of the year.

The billionaire former New York City mayor is set to be a featured speaker at the Democratic Party of Virginia’s annual gala Saturday.

His campaign is also listed as a top donor to the event on the party’s website.

Bloomberg had made multiple visits to Virginia, which is part of a group of Super Tuesday states that will hold their primary elections on March 3.

Bloomberg is skipping the early voting states and focusing on later delegate-rich contests like Virginia, California and Texas in his bid for the Democratic nomination.

