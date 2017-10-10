Son of Senate candidate Roy Moore arrested in Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — The son of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has been arrested in Alabama on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.

Etowah County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Barton tells local news outlets 27-year-old Caleb Moore surrendered Monday on the charge related to an arrest last year. He was accused of hunting without permission and hunting over bait.

Barton says Caleb Moore was released quickly on $1,000 bond.

Moore’s campaign issued a statement calling the arrest a “cheap political trick.”

Caleb Moore was arrested on drug charges in 2015, but the charges were dropped after he entered a pre-trial diversion program.

Roy Moore is facing Democrat Doug Jones in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat on Dec. 12. Moore is a former Alabama chief justice who’s been removed from office twice.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.