Ex-congressional aide admits helping boss misuse donations

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 7:11 pm 10/11/2017 07:11pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A one-time aide to former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman has pleaded guilty to fraud charges, admitting he and the congressman schemed to misuse hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations for personal and campaign expenses.

Jason Posey pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Houston federal court to single counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Sentencing is set for March 29.

Posey says he, at Stockman’s direction, took more than $800,000 in donations meant for charity and a nonprofit advocacy group and used them for Stockman’s 2014 Senate campaign.

Stockman is to go on trial Jan. 29 on fraud and conspiracy charges. His attorney, Sean Buckley of Houston, says Stockman denies knowingly doing anything illegal and that it was Posey’s job to warn if their actions were illegal.

