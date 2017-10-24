201.5
GOP Sen. Flake says he’ll retire, had tangled with Trump

By The Associated Press October 24, 2017 3:36 pm 10/24/2017 03:36pm
In this photo taken July 19, 2017, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. walks to his seat as he attends a luncheon with other GOP Senators and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced on Oct. 24, he won’t seek re-election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, announced Tuesday he would not run for re-election in 2018, condemning in a speech aimed at President Donald Trump the “flagrant disregard of truth and decency” that is undermining American democracy.

In a speech on the floor of the Senate, Flake said, “There are times we must risk our careers. Now is such a time.”

Flake, who has criticized the path that the Republican Party has taken under Trump, said the impulse to threaten and scapegoat” threatens to turn America and the GOP into a “fearful, backward looking people” and a “fearful, backward looking party.” Flake didn’t mention Trump by name, but clearly was directing his remarks at the president and his administration.

Flake is a conservative who favors limited government and free markets.

“A political career does not mean much if we are complicit in undermining these values,” he said.

After bucking Trump in a state the president won, Flake is bottoming out in polls. Republicans may be left with a hard-core conservative challenger that might win the primary but lose in the general election.

