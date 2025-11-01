Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43, Bishop O’Connell 0
Blue Ridge School 41, The Covenant School 0
Georgetown Prep, Md. 35, Episcopal 16
I. C. Norcom High School 20, Granby 7
Liberty-Bealeton 28, Millbrook 7
Northumberland 53, Westmoreland County 10
Paul VI 42, Bishop Ireton 17
Potomac School 30, Maret, D.C. 27
Saint James, Md. 41, Flint Hill 12
St. Albans, D.C. 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 0
St. Christopher’s 38, Collegiate-Richmond 0
Thomas Dale 34, Petersburg 6
Trinity Episcopal 26, Benedictine 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.