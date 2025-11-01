Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43, Bishop O’Connell 0 Blue Ridge School 41, The Covenant School 0 Georgetown Prep, Md.…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43, Bishop O’Connell 0

Blue Ridge School 41, The Covenant School 0

Georgetown Prep, Md. 35, Episcopal 16

I. C. Norcom High School 20, Granby 7

Liberty-Bealeton 28, Millbrook 7

Northumberland 53, Westmoreland County 10

Paul VI 42, Bishop Ireton 17

Potomac School 30, Maret, D.C. 27

Saint James, Md. 41, Flint Hill 12

St. Albans, D.C. 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 0

St. Christopher’s 38, Collegiate-Richmond 0

Thomas Dale 34, Petersburg 6

Trinity Episcopal 26, Benedictine 21

