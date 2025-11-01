Live Radio
Explosion at Harvard Medical School appears to have been intentional, authorities say. No one hurt

The Associated Press

November 1, 2025, 5:51 PM

BOSTON (AP) — There was an explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School that appears to have been intentional, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said.

Police released grainy photos of two people wearing face coverings and what looked like sweatshirts.

