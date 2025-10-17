Staff member dies after being kicked at a Massachusetts residential school; teen charged

SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — A staff member at a residential school in Massachusetts died after being kicked in the chest…

SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — A staff member at a residential school in Massachusetts died after being kicked in the chest while trying to restrain a 14-year-old student, and the girl is charged with assault, a prosecutor said.

The incident happened Wednesday night at Meadowridge Academy in Swansea, which is described as a residential therapeutic school for young people with mental health issues, behavioral problems and trauma.

Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, Rhode Island, and several other staff members tried to restrain the student who was trying to leave a dorm building without permission, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement. Quinn said the girl, who has not been publicly identified due to her age, kicked Morrell in the chest. Morrell collapsed and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officials have not released a cause of death.

The student was arraigned Thursday in Fall River Juvenile Court on a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The school said it was “deeply saddened” by Morrell’s death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time,” the school said in a statement. “Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.