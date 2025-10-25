Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Benedictine 7, Woodberry Forest 0
Broadwater Academy 50, Rappahannock County 7
Chincoteague 40, Coventry Christian School, Pa. 12
Graham 59, Lebanon 14
Huguenot 79, Richmond Arts 0
Kecoughtan 14, Menchville 7
Loudoun Sports 24, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 18
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 58, Quantico 16
Nansemond-Suffolk 22, Fredericksburg Christian 0
North Cross 26, St. Christopher’s 21
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42, Bishop Ireton 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.