PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Tournament=
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-11, 25-11, 25-8
Willmar def. Mankato East, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12
DeLaSalle def. St. Paul Highland Park, 12-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 18-16
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Chisago Lakes def. Hill-Murray, 25-23, 28-26, 23-25, 25-12
Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Big Lake def. Totino-Grace, 25-12, 25-12, 25-22
Zimmerman def. St. Francis, 20-25, 33-31, 25-14, 25-22
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-10, 25-21, 25-19
Delano def. Jordan, 25-21, 25-11, 26-24
Class AA=
Section 3=
First Round=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Paynesville, 25-10, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Litchfield, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22
Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 26-28, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13
Luverne def. Redwood Valley, 19-25, 25-16, 16-25, 26-24, 15-8
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Montevideo, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20
New London-Spicer def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15
Pipestone def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Section 5=
Second Round=
Blake def. Rockford, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20
PACT def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24
Providence Academy def. Eagle Ridge, 3-0
Spectrum def. Maple Lake, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Albany def. Milaca, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20
Foley def. Pequot Lakes, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18
Minnewaska def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Sauk Centre def. Royalton, 3-0
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Crosby-Ironton def. Two Harbors, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 25-12
Esko def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18
Greenway def. Proctor, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Rush City def. Mora
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
East Grand Forks def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-16, 29-27, 27-25
Frazee def. Perham, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 18-16
Hawley def. Thief River Falls, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Roseau, 3-2
Class A=
Section 3=
Second Round=
Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-14, 25-17
Canby def. Wabasso, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Central Minnesota Christian def. Lakeview, 25-3, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20
MACCRAY def. Renville County West, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14
Minneota def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Murray County Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-7
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Red Rock Central, 25-7, 25-8, 25-15
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 26-24
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Nevis def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
Swanville def. Ogilvie, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
Verndale def. Sebeka, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9
Parkers Prairie def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
West Central def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Chisholm def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-14, 25-11, 29-27
Floodwood def. Barnum, 30-28, 25-20, 25-15
North Woods def. Ely, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25
South Ridge def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Ada-Borup-West def. Kelliher-Northome, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12
Fertile-Beltrami def. Blackduck, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17
Red Lake Falls def. Kittson Central, 25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7
Sacred Heart def. Climax-Fisher, 25-16, 25-6, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.