PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Tournament=

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-11, 25-11, 25-8

Willmar def. Mankato East, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12

DeLaSalle def. St. Paul Highland Park, 12-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 18-16

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Chisago Lakes def. Hill-Murray, 25-23, 28-26, 23-25, 25-12

Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Big Lake def. Totino-Grace, 25-12, 25-12, 25-22

Zimmerman def. St. Francis, 20-25, 33-31, 25-14, 25-22

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-10, 25-21, 25-19

Delano def. Jordan, 25-21, 25-11, 26-24

Class AA=

Section 3=

First Round=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Paynesville, 25-10, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Litchfield, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22

Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 26-28, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13

Luverne def. Redwood Valley, 19-25, 25-16, 16-25, 26-24, 15-8

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Montevideo, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20

New London-Spicer def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15

Pipestone def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

Section 5=

Second Round=

Blake def. Rockford, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20

PACT def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24

Providence Academy def. Eagle Ridge, 3-0

Spectrum def. Maple Lake, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Albany def. Milaca, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20

Foley def. Pequot Lakes, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18

Minnewaska def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20

Sauk Centre def. Royalton, 3-0

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Crosby-Ironton def. Two Harbors, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 25-12

Esko def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18

Greenway def. Proctor, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23

Rush City def. Mora

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

East Grand Forks def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-16, 29-27, 27-25

Frazee def. Perham, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 18-16

Hawley def. Thief River Falls, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Roseau, 3-2

Class A=

Section 3=

Second Round=

Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-14, 25-17

Canby def. Wabasso, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Central Minnesota Christian def. Lakeview, 25-3, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20

MACCRAY def. Renville County West, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14

Minneota def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Murray County Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Red Rock Central, 25-7, 25-8, 25-15

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 26-24

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Nevis def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21

Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Swanville def. Ogilvie, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18

Verndale def. Sebeka, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9

Parkers Prairie def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23

West Central def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Chisholm def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-14, 25-11, 29-27

Floodwood def. Barnum, 30-28, 25-20, 25-15

North Woods def. Ely, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

South Ridge def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Ada-Borup-West def. Kelliher-Northome, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12

Fertile-Beltrami def. Blackduck, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17

Red Lake Falls def. Kittson Central, 25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7

Sacred Heart def. Climax-Fisher, 25-16, 25-6, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

