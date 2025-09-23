Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-4, 25-17
Amherst def. Gothenburg, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10
Ashland-Greenwood def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16
Blair def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11
Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17
Centura def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-4, 25-12, 25-18
Cornerstone def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-9, 25-17
Crawford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-23, 26-28, 25-13, 17-25, 15-11
David City def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Elgin Public/Pope John def. O’Neill, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-22
Fort Calhoun def. Schuyler, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17
Guardian Angels def. Howells-Dodge, 25-10, 25-19, 25-14
Homer def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Lincoln East def. Columbus, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
Louisville def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24
Meridian def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Norris def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-18, 25-13, 25-15
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Mead, 25-20, 19-25, 25-11, 25-20
Omaha Gross def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-15, 25-11
Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22
Overton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16
Red Cloud def. Deshler, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16
Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-7, 25-19, 25-13
Wood River def. Ravenna, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22
Anselmo-Merna Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 15-25, 25-17
Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-16
Arcadia-Loup City Triangular=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-7
Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-8, 25-15
Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-15
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Leyton, 25-9, 25-15
Garden County def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-8
CWC Triangular=
CWC def. Stuart, 25-21, 25-13
Diller-Odell Triangular=
Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-17, 25-16
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Diller-Odell, 27-29, 25-17, 25-18
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-14
Freeman def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-12
Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-23
FCSH Triangular=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-17, 25-14
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-16
Hartington-Newcastle Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16
High Plains Triangular=
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20
Holdrege Triangular=
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-20
Holdrege def. Ogallala, 25-22, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bergan, 25-17, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-12, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center Tournament=
Hi-Line def. Arthur County, 23-25, 25-22, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. South Platte, 25-4, 25-14
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-6, 25-21
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=
BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-18
BDS def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-6, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-12, 25-22
Wayne def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22
Paxton Tournament=
Paxton def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-15
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-16
Third Place=
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-10
Southern Valley Triangular=
Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 25-12
West Point Beemer Triangular=
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-18, 25-11
Humphrey-Lindsay def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Pender def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-20
Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-11
