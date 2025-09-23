Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-4, 25-17 Amherst def. Gothenburg, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 Ansley-Litchfield def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-14, 17-25,…

Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-4, 25-17

Amherst def. Gothenburg, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Ansley-Litchfield def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10

Ashland-Greenwood def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16

Blair def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11

Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17

Centura def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-4, 25-12, 25-18

Cornerstone def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-9, 25-17

Crawford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-23, 26-28, 25-13, 17-25, 15-11

David City def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22

Elgin Public/Pope John def. O’Neill, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Schuyler, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17

Guardian Angels def. Howells-Dodge, 25-10, 25-19, 25-14

Homer def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Lincoln East def. Columbus, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22

Louisville def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24

Meridian def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15

Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12

Norris def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-18, 25-13, 25-15

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Mead, 25-20, 19-25, 25-11, 25-20

Omaha Gross def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-15, 25-11

Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22

Overton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16

Red Cloud def. Deshler, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-7, 25-19, 25-13

Wood River def. Ravenna, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22

Anselmo-Merna Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 15-25, 25-17

Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-16

Arcadia-Loup City Triangular=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-7

Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-8, 25-15

Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-15

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. Leyton, 25-9, 25-15

Garden County def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-8

CWC Triangular=

CWC def. Stuart, 25-21, 25-13

Diller-Odell Triangular=

Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-17, 25-16

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Diller-Odell, 27-29, 25-17, 25-18

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-14

Freeman def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-12

Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-23

FCSH Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-17, 25-14

Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-16

Hartington-Newcastle Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16

High Plains Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20

Holdrege Triangular=

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-20

Holdrege def. Ogallala, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bergan, 25-17, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-12, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center Tournament=

Hi-Line def. Arthur County, 23-25, 25-22, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. South Platte, 25-4, 25-14

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-6, 25-21

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=

BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-18

BDS def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-6, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic Triangular=

Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-12, 25-22

Wayne def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22

Paxton Tournament=

Paxton def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-15

Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-16

Third Place=

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-10

Southern Valley Triangular=

Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 25-12

West Point Beemer Triangular=

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-18, 25-11

Humphrey-Lindsay def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Pender def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-20

Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-11

