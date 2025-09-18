Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21
Ansley-Litchfield def. Grand Island Lutheran, 28-26, 25-14, 25-22
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16
Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-4, 25-14, 25-19
Central City def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-8, 25-18
Columbus def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13
Hay Springs def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 14-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21
Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cozad, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Gross def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-14, 25-13
Omaha Westview def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
Osceola def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17
Riverside def. Archangels, 27-25, 25-20, 25-23
Seward def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-23, 25-9
Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18
Ainsworth Triangular=
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
Arthur County Triangular=
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-9, 25-13
Auburn Triangular=
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-13, 18-25, 25-17
Colby Triangular=
McCook def. Colby, Kan., 25-21, 25-20
McCook def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-11, 21-25, 25-19
Deshler Triangular=
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-23
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-8, 25-11
Elm Creek Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-19, 25-20
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-19
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-6, 25-6
H&H Triangular=
Cross County def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-18, 25-19
High Plains Community def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-23, 27-29, 25-18
Harvard Triangular=
Harvard def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-19
Harvard def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-21
Heartland Triangular=
Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-12
Hi-line Triangular=
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-15
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-13
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 25-18
MUDECAS Tournament=
B Division=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 25-12
Third Place=
Meridian def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-16
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-12, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-13, 25-11
Omaha Northwest Triangular=
Omaha Northwest def. Lincoln High, 32-30, 25-23
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-20
Platteview Triangular=
Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14
Southern Valley Triangular=
Arapahoe def. Southern Valley, 25-21, 25-16
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-13
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19
