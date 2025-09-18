Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 Ansley-Litchfield def. Grand Island Lutheran, 28-26, 25-14, 25-22 Ashland-Greenwood def.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21

Ansley-Litchfield def. Grand Island Lutheran, 28-26, 25-14, 25-22

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16

Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-4, 25-14, 25-19

Central City def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-8, 25-18

Columbus def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13

Hay Springs def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 14-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21

Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cozad, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Gross def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-14, 25-13

Omaha Westview def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

Osceola def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17

Riverside def. Archangels, 27-25, 25-20, 25-23

Seward def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-23, 25-9

Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18

Ainsworth Triangular=

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12

Arthur County Triangular=

Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-9, 25-13

Auburn Triangular=

Auburn def. Falls City, 25-13, 18-25, 25-17

Colby Triangular=

McCook def. Colby, Kan., 25-21, 25-20

McCook def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-11, 21-25, 25-19

Deshler Triangular=

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-23

Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-8, 25-11

Elm Creek Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-19, 25-20

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-19

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-6, 25-6

H&H Triangular=

Cross County def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-18, 25-19

High Plains Community def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-23, 27-29, 25-18

Harvard Triangular=

Harvard def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-19

Harvard def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-21

Heartland Triangular=

Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-12

Hi-line Triangular=

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-15

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-13

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 25-18

MUDECAS Tournament=

B Division=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 25-12

Third Place=

Meridian def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-16

Norfolk Catholic Triangular=

Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-12, 25-12

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-13, 25-11

Omaha Northwest Triangular=

Omaha Northwest def. Lincoln High, 32-30, 25-23

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-20

Platteview Triangular=

Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14

Southern Valley Triangular=

Arapahoe def. Southern Valley, 25-21, 25-16

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-13

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.