State board confirms Landry as University of Florida’s interim president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The board overseeing Florida’s public universities on Thursday confirmed Dr. Donald W. Landry as the interim…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The board overseeing Florida’s public universities on Thursday confirmed Dr. Donald W. Landry as the interim president of the University of Florida, after the board rejected another candidate following conservative criticism.

Landry, a physician and chair emeritus of the Columbia University Department of Medicine, took the helm at the school this month, pending confirmation by the Board of Governors.

Landry told the board Thursday that he plans to push the university to the very top rung of academia and fill key leadership roles on campus. He also acknowledged the “ideological turmoil” playing out on college campuses, one day after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah.

“I will be locking in a culture of freedom of academic expression tempered by civility,” Landry said.

“My role is one of service,” he added. “I look forward to serving UF students, faculty, staff and our stakeholders throughout the state.”

The university’s trustees initially approved noted academic Santa Ono for the role, but the board rejected him in June after prominent conservatives raised questions about his handling of pro-Palestinian protests, climate change, gender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion programs at his previous academic positions. Ono had been the president of the University of Michigan.

Landry’s contract awards him an annual base salary of $2 million plus benefits, with the ability to earn an additional $500,000 in performance pay.

The contract specifies that he must cooperate with state and federal “DOGE” efforts to root out “waste, fraud and abuse” at the university, and prohibit spending on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts or “political or social activism.”

He is also required to make student safety a priority, including the well-being of Jewish students, and expand artificial intelligence initiatives.

Landry’s contract lasts through Aug. 31, 2026, though his employment could be extended if he and the board chair mutually agree, or if he’s selected as the school’s next permanent president.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.