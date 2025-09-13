Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Alexandria City, Va. 42, Crossland 8 Forest Park 24, Carver 8 Frederick Douglass 45, Lake Clifton 0 Gonzaga…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City, Va. 42, Crossland 8

Forest Park 24, Carver 8

Frederick Douglass 45, Lake Clifton 0

Gonzaga College, D.C. 22, Loyola 0

La Salle College High School, Pa. 48, Calvert Hall College 7

Landon 13, Flint Hill, Va. 6

Saint James 10, The Kiski School, Pa. 7

Towson 40, Lansdowne 8

Westlake 31, Leonardtown 9

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.