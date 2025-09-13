Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City, Va. 42, Crossland 8
Forest Park 24, Carver 8
Frederick Douglass 45, Lake Clifton 0
Gonzaga College, D.C. 22, Loyola 0
La Salle College High School, Pa. 48, Calvert Hall College 7
Landon 13, Flint Hill, Va. 6
Saint James 10, The Kiski School, Pa. 7
Towson 40, Lansdowne 8
Westlake 31, Leonardtown 9
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
