Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 9:53 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City, Va. 42, Crossland 8

Forest Park 24, Carver 8

Frederick Douglass 45, Lake Clifton 0

Gonzaga College, D.C. 22, Loyola 0

La Salle College High School, Pa. 48, Calvert Hall College 7

Landon 13, Flint Hill, Va. 6

Saint James 10, The Kiski School, Pa. 7

Towson 40, Lansdowne 8

Westlake 31, Leonardtown 9

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

