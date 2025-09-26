Police kill gunman who shot at carpool line outside Georgia school

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in a south Georgia city shot and killed a man Thursday after they said he…

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in a south Georgia city shot and killed a man Thursday after they said he opened fire on cars waiting outside a school to pick up students.

A Valdosta police officer heard gunshots and saw a man entering the campus of S.L. Mason Elementary School, according to a Friday statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers confronted and then shot a 25-year-old man identified as Tychicus Armondo Deshazer of Valdosta.

Officers tried to perform first aid on Deshazer, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, investigators said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators didn’t say why Deshazer opened fire at the school, which last year had nearly 900 students in grades prekindergarten through 5.

School officials said they quickly dispatched buses loaded with students and herded children waiting to be picked up back inside, placing the school on lockdown. Those children were later released to parents.

Lisa Figueroa, a grandparent who had just picked up her granddaughter, told WALB-TV that the shooting “could have been so much worse,” praising police and school officials for their quick response.

“She was in the back saying ‘Should I call 911, should I call 911?’ and I just focused on getting out of there,” Figueroa said of her granddaughter.

The 8,000-student Valdosta school system on Friday had a previously scheduled remote learning day. Superintendent Craig Lockhart said in a video statement Friday that additional counselors and support staff will be present at S.L. Mason on Monday and that the school system can help refer families seeking outside counseling.

“Parents and Valdosta city schools families, Thursday’s event proved that we will not hesitate to defend and protect our students,” he said. “The safety of our children and employees will always come first.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into the shooting. Once it has completed its investigation, it will present its findings to the Lowndes County district attorney, who will decide whether criminal charges are merited against anyone.

Valdosta is just north of the Florida state line, more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.