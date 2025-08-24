University of South Carolina warns students of active shooter near library at Columbia campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students at the University of South Carolina received an alert on Sunday about a possible active…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students at the University of South Carolina received an alert on Sunday about a possible active shooter near a library on the main campus in Columbia.

The school sent the alert shortly after 6:45 p.m. ordering students to evacuate the area near the Thomas Cooper Library, seek shelter and barricade themselves if necessary.

The alert describes a white male suspect, approximately 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, wearing black pants.

“Defend yourself if you encounter the suspect,” the alert states. “Obey public safety officials’ commands.”

The alert did not confirm that a shooting occurred.

Approximately 38,000 students attend the school in the heart of the city that’s home to nearly 145,000 people.

