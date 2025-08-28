Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bayside 67, Princess Anne 0
Dinwiddie 53, Colonial Heights 7
Eastside 44, Central Wise 0
Frank Cox 21, Landstown 20
Gar-Field 53, C. G. Woodson 0
Green Run 37, Tallwood 7
Langley 21, Fairfax 0
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 64, Massanutten Military 6
Norview 25, Great Bridge 20
Powhatan 20, Orange County 8
Sherando 41, Amherst County 0
Western Branch 35, Menchville 7
