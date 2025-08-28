Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bayside 67, Princess Anne 0 Dinwiddie 53, Colonial Heights 7 Eastside 44, Central Wise 0 Frank Cox 21,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bayside 67, Princess Anne 0

Dinwiddie 53, Colonial Heights 7

Eastside 44, Central Wise 0

Frank Cox 21, Landstown 20

Gar-Field 53, C. G. Woodson 0

Green Run 37, Tallwood 7

Langley 21, Fairfax 0

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 64, Massanutten Military 6

Norview 25, Great Bridge 20

Powhatan 20, Orange County 8

Sherando 41, Amherst County 0

Western Branch 35, Menchville 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

