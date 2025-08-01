Law school grad has medical emergency and collapses during bar exam in New York

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A law school graduate collapsed while taking the bar exam in a New York City suburb…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A law school graduate collapsed while taking the bar exam in a New York City suburb this week, prompting an emergency response as other aspiring lawyers worked on their exams.

But some Reddit users claiming they were among the test-takers Wednesday say they’re upset the exam wasn’t halted outright.

Hofstra University spokesperson Terry Coniglio said Friday that the test-taker collapsed shortly before a scheduled lunch break at the Long Island campus.

Hofstra Public Safety officers immediately provided life saving emergency care, including CPR and defibrillation, until paramedics arrived and transported them to a local hospital, she said.

The New York State Board of Law Examiners, which administers the exam, said the medical emergency occurred “only a few minutes” before the end of the exam’s morning session and staff promptly contacted emergency responders.

“The exam concluded as our staff was obtaining medical aid for the candidate,” the Friday statement said. “As soon as the exam ended the proctors collected the exams and the candidates were dismissed from the room so that EMTs could provide the needed medical care to the candidate.”

The university and the state board wished the law candidate, who has not been named, a speedy recovery.

The board said it is also continuing to review what happened, including which candidates may have been impacted, and “will formulate an appropriate response in due course.”

