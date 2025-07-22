The Latest: Trump hosting Philippines leader to talk tariffs and China

President Donald Trump hosts Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday at the White House, seeking closer security and economic…

President Donald Trump hosts Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday at the White House, seeking closer security and economic ties at a time when China is increasingly assertive in the Indo-Pacific region.

More than a month after their deployment by Trump, 700 Marines will leave Los Angeles, where they stood guard over two downtown buildings in what local officials called “political theater.”

Updated Congressional Budget Office projections show Trump’s tax and spending law will add $3.4 trillion more to the deficit and leave more than 10 million people uninsured. An AP-NORC poll found about two-thirds of U.S. adults expect the new tax law to mostly help the rich.

And the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family hopes his FBI case files, released as Trump tries to avoid scrutiny over the Epstein files, will be “viewed within their full historical context.”

The Latest:

House members to see increase in funds for private security

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that he and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries informed members Tuesday morning that they would see an increase in funds that could be used for private security.

The “pilot program” will run through the end of September, said Johnson, and comes as members head back to their districts for August.

“We live in an enhanced threat environment,” said Johnson, adding that “we have to protect members’ security and everybody who works here on the Hill.”

At the end of September, Johnson said that leadership will “evaluate all the data points, see how effective it was that was utilized, and then make decisions going forward.”

Hunter Biden isn’t hiding his feelings about George Clooney

Former President Joe Biden’s son used a string of expletives to describe the actor and Democratic Party donor’s decision to call on the elder Biden to abandon his 2024 reelection bid. Clooney made his feelings known in an influential opinion piece in The New York Times.

Biden left the race a few weeks later and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump. In a rare online interview, Hunter Biden questioned why anyone should listen to Clooney. He told Andrew Gallagher of Channel 5 that the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor had no right to “undermine” his father.

Trump’s Labor Department wants to deregulate workplaces

The U.S. Department of Labor is aiming to rewrite or repeal more than 60 “obsolete” workplace regulations. Critics say the proposals would put workers — women and minorities in particular — at greater risk of harm.

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said the goal is to deliver on Trump’s commitment to restore American prosperity by reducing costly, burdensome rules.

The proposed changes have public comment periods and other hurdles before they would take effect. They include:

“People are at very great risk of dying on the job already,” said Rebecca Reindel of the AFL-CIO. “This is something that is only going to make the problem worse.”

▶ Read more about Labor’s proposed rule changes

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyer says she’ll tell the truth to Trump administration lawyers

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case,” says Tuesday’s statement from attorney David Oscar Markus.

Maxwell was convicted of helping her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. If she “has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a post on X, adding that Trump ”has told us to release all credible evidence.”

The overture to Maxwell, who in 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison, comes as the Justice Department tries to cast itself as transparent amid backlash from Trump’s base over an earlier refusal to release additional Epstein investigation records.

▶ Read more about the Epstein investigation files

Planned Parenthood wins partial victory amid Medicaid cuts

A partial victory for Planned Parenthood in its legal challenge of Trump’s efforts to defund the organization will keep Medicaid funding available to member organizations that don’t provide abortion care or don’t seek at least $800,000 annually in reimbursements.

A Planned Parenthood statement praised Monday night’s preliminary injunction but predicts “chaos, confusion, and harm for patients who could now be turned away when seeking lifesaving reproductive health care” at other clinics.

Government lawyers said Trump’s tax and budget law “stops federal subsidies for Big Abortion.”

“All three democratically elected components of the Federal Government collaborated to enact that provision consistent with their electoral mandates from the American people as to how they want their hard-earned taxpayer dollars spent,” they wrote.

▶ Read more about the Planned Parenthood challenge to Medicaid cuts

UN Secretary General: Rejecting renewables makes countries poorer, not richer

“Just follow the money,” Guterres said: $2 trillion in green energy investments, about $800 billion more than fossil fuels.

In the United States, solar and wind power had been growing at a rate of 12.3% per year before Trump withdrew from the landmark Paris climate accord and cut many federal renewable energy programs.

“Countries that cling to fossil fuels are not protecting their economies, they sabotaging them. Driving up costs. Undermining competitiveness. Locking in stranded assets,” Guterres said. With renewables, “there are no price spikes for sunlight. No embargoes on wind.”

UN says booming renewable energy hits global tipping point for ever-lower costs

“The fossil fuel age is flailing and failing,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in unveiling two United Nations reports Tuesday. “We are in the dawn of a new energy era. An era where cheap, clean, abundant energy powers a world rich in economic opportunity.”

The three cheapest electricity sources globally last year were onshore wind, solar panels and new hydropower, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency — Solar is 41% cheaper and wind is 53% cheaper globally than the lowest-cost fossil fuels chiefly causing climate change.

▶ Read more about the UN renewable energy report

US says it is pulling out of UNESCO, again

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will once again withdraw from the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias. Trump did so before during his first term before the Biden administration rejoined the agency.

UNESCO “supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” said Anna Kelly, White House assistant press secretary.

UNESCO’s director general Audrey Azoulay said the U.S. decision is “deeply” regrettable but the agency “has prepared for it.” She also denied accusations of anti-Israel bias, saying the claims “contradict the reality of UNESCO’s efforts, particularly in the field of Holocaust education and the fight against antisemitism.”

▶ Read more about the US and UNESCO

Bernice King: ‘Now, do the Epstein files’

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s surviving children did not mention Trump in their initial reaction to his administration’s release of the full investigative case files on their father.

But Bernice King later posted on her personal Instagram account a black-and-white photo of her father, looking annoyed, with the caption “Now, do the Epstein files.”

And some civil rights activists did not spare the president.

“Trump releasing the MLK assassination files is not about transparency or justice,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton. “It’s a desperate attempt to distract people from the firestorm engulfing Trump over the Epstein files and the public unraveling of his credibility among the MAGA base.”

White House says Trump is serious about wanting Washington Commanders to go back to its former name

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House Monday that sports is one of Trump’s “many passions” and “he wants to see the name of that team changed.”

The Commanders were formerly the Redskins, a name that was considered offensive to and by Native Americans.

Trump threatened in a weekend social media post to hold up a deal for the team’s new stadium in the nation’s capital if the name isn’t changed.

▶ Read more about Trump and the Washington football team

Justice Department says it’s in touch with attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein

Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche says he’s been in touch with counsel for Maxwell to find out if she’s willing to speak with Justice Department prosecutors regarding the case against the convicted sex offender, Epstein.

Maxwell is Epstein’s former girlfriend. She was convicted in a jury trial in 2021 of helping the financier sexually abuse underage girls and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The request to interview her represents an additional Justice Department effort to deal with the backlash from parts of Trump’s base over an earlier decision not to release additional records from the Epstein investigation.

Blanche said in a statement Tuesday, “I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days.”

