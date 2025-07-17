School bus crash in southwest England leaves 1 student dead, 2 seriously injured

LONDON (AP) — A bus carrying middle school children ran off a road down a steep embankment in southwest England…

LONDON (AP) — A bus carrying middle school children ran off a road down a steep embankment in southwest England and overturned Thursday, killing one student and seriously injuring two, police said.

Several medical helicopters responded and police said a number of casualties had been taken to a hospital.

The bus carrying 60 to 70 passengers was returning to Minehead Middle School in Somerset from a day trip when it crashed just before 3 p.m., police said.

The school that teaches children between ages 9 and 14 was in its final days before summer break.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.