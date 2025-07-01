1 dead, 1 wounded, suspect at large in University of New Mexico dorm shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting early Friday at a dormitory complex…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting early Friday at a dormitory complex at the University of New Mexico, prompting a campus-wide search for the suspect.

The campus was closed and yellow tape cordoned off a student housing area as authorities conducted a sweep for the suspect.

A shelter-in-place order remained in effect at midday and few people were seen on campus by an Associated Press reporter, hours after the university posted an alert announcing that a shooting had taken place just before 3:30 a.m.

Campus police arrived at the Casas del Rio housing center to find two people with gunshot wounds — one dead and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another alert asking people to shelter in place was sent out on social media just after 6 a.m. “Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating,” the university said.

Details on the two victims were not released, nor was any description of the suspect. Casas del Rio is a four-building complex with furnished suite apartments that combined have more than 1,000 beds, according to the Lobo Development Corp.

The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year. New students have been visiting campus as part of weekly scheduled orientations ahead of the fall semester, which begins in about three weeks.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.