GRAZ, Austria (AP) — Police say the assailant in Graz school shooting was a 21-year-old Austrian man who used two…

GRAZ, Austria (AP) — Police say the assailant in Graz school shooting was a 21-year-old Austrian man who used two weapons.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.