Guardiola picks up another honor in Manchester. This one is from its university

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester on Monday to recognize his contribution on and off the field since joining the club in 2016.

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university’s chancellor at a ceremony to honor his success with City, including leading the team to six Premier League titles and the Champions League, and in the community, notably through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

“I have spent nine years here and it has become home,” Guardiola said. “The people, the culture, my incredible football club, my colleagues … it is all so special to me and my family.

“When I arrived here in 2016, I did not know how long I would spend here. The way this city embraced me made everything easy. My time here has been beautiful.”

Professor Duncan Ivison, who is the university’s president and vice chancellor, described Guardiola as an “innovator and a winner who has inspired millions of people through his success as a manager.”

“He has played a huge role in making Manchester a global success story,” he said, “and we are honored that he has chosen to accept this degree. I hope that this forges another important connection between him, the University of Manchester, and the city.”

