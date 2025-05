NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary) Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for…

All Times EDT

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

At Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma 1, Alabama 0

Friday, May 23: Oklahoma 3, Alabama 0

Saturday, May 24: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, TBA

At Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 1, Georgia 0

Friday, May 23: Florida 6, Georgia 1

Saturday, May 24: Florida vs. Georgia, 11 a.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: Florida vs. Georgia, TBA

At Fayetteville, Ark.

Mississippi 1, Arkansas 0

Friday, May 23: Mississippi 9, Arkansas 7

Saturday, May 24: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, TBA

At Tallahassee, Fla.

Texas Tech 2, Florida St. 0

Thursday, May 22: Texas Tech 3, Florida St. 0

Friday, May 23: Texas Tech 2, Florida St. 1

At Austin, Texas

Clemson 1, Texas 1

Thursday, May 22: Clemson 7, Texas 4

Friday, May 23: Texas 7, Clemson 5, 10 innings

Saturday, May 24: Texas vs. Clemson, 9 p.m.

At Knoxville, Tenn.

Nebraska 1, Tennessee 0

Friday, May 23: Nebraska 5, Tennessee 2

Saturday, May 24: Tennessee vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: Tennessee vs. Nebraska, TBA

At Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina 1, UCLA 0

Friday, May 23: South Carolina 9, UCLA 2

Saturday, May 24: South Carolina vs. UCLA, 1 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: South Carolina vs. UCLA, TBA

At Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 1, Liberty 0

Friday, May 23: Oregon 3 Liberty 2, 8 innings

Saturday, May 24: Oregon vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: Oregon vs. Liberty, TBA

