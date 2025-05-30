Career pathways in the US dim for international students as Trump cracks down on visas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since coming from China as a teenager for boarding school, Bob Zeng has imagined building a career…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since coming from China as a teenager for boarding school, Bob Zeng has imagined building a career in the United States. But as he prepared to graduate Thursday from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, it felt like the last chapter of his life in America.

Zeng said he has been rethinking his plans because of the Trump administration’s pledge to aggressively revoke the visas of Chinese students. Having completed a masters degree in science and management, he is thinking about moving to Europe. Or going home to China.

“I am worried about working here,” said Zeng, 30. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Many international students come to the U.S. with hopes of gaining work experience and returning to their home countries or pursuing a career in the U.S. But the administration’s intensifying scrutiny of international students — and signs that formal career pathways for them may be closed — are leading some to reconsider their plans.

Beyond the steps the administration already has taken — expanding the grounds for terminating students’ ability to study in the U.S., adding new vetting for student visas, moving to block foreign enrollment at Harvard — a key nominee has raised the possibility of ending a program that encourages international students to stay and gain work experience.

About 240,000 of the 1.1 million people on student visas in the U.S. are on Optional Practical Training — a one-year post-graduation period where they are authorized to work in fields related to their degrees. It can last up to three years for graduates in science, math and technology fields.

President Donald Trump’s nominee for director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, said during his confirmation hearing on May 21 that he would like to see an end to post-graduate work authorization for international students.

“What I want to see would be essentially a regulatory and sub-regulatory program that would allow us to remove the ability for employment authorizations for F-1 students beyond the time that they are in school,” said Edlow, referring to the F-1 visas on which most international students attend college in the U.S.

A program offers international students a foothold for careers in the US

The opportunity to gain career experience at U.S. companies, especially in technology and other fields where American companies dominate, has long been a draw of studying here. Many enter the H-1B visa lottery, hoping to be selected for one of the employer-sponsored visas that offer a pathway to permanent residency in the United States.

Threatening practical training opportunities would have long-term consequences for the U.S. in attracting international students, said Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, which represents international educators.

“We turn global talent away at our own expense,” Aw said.

Like many international students, Marko, 29, finds himself glued to the news with a growing sense of alarm. His Optional Practical Training expires in a month, and he has applied for an extension but hasn’t heard back, leaving him in limbo. Lawyers for the tech company where he works in New York City advised him to carry proof of his legal status in his wallet, which he finds “dehumanizing.”

“The message being sent now is that: You are not one of us, and we are going to get rid of you,” said Marko, who asked that only his first name be used because he is worried about being targeted for removal from the country.

He has lived in the U.S. for a decade spanning college and graduate school, but his family and friends back home have encouraged him to leave. His hope is that he gets the OPT extension and can then apply for an H-1B visa and continue his life in the U.S., but he also worries about anti-immigrant sentiment and who will be targeted next.

Guy, an HIV researcher at Mount Sinai Hospital who declined to provide his last name for fear of retaliation, came to the United States in 2018 for a PhD program at New York University. He’s now in his second year of OPT and would have to return to the United Kingdom if the program was terminated. Although he still feels welcome in New York City, he said it feels like there’s a “war on immigrants in this country.”

“It’s not a particularly attractive place to stay and do science right now,” he said.

Foreign students have been targeted on several fronts

In his first administration, Trump floated the idea of curtailing OPT, but that did not materialize. During the campaign, he suggested he would give green cards to foreign students who graduate from U.S. colleges, a sentiment that students and educators hoped would signal more welcoming policies.

But his administration has cracked down on international students in several ways.

In April, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement began terminating the legal status of people with student visas who appeared in a database of police encounters. Many caught up in that effort were on OPT, and had to leave their jobs or risk violating laws about working without legal authorization. ICE eventually restored students’ status after widespread legal challenges, but not before some chose to leave the country pre-emptively, fearing deportation.

In mid-May, some recent graduates received letters threatening to terminate their status if they did not update their employment records. While the letters gave them an opportunity to fix any reporting issues, it sent another wave of uncertainty through international graduates.

This week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the government would move to revoke visas of Chinese students with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in “critical” fields.

Yurong “Luanna” Jiang, a Chinese student who graduated Thursday from Harvard University, said in an interview that she had hoped to stay in the U.S. for a few years but she has been unsettled by the Trump administration’s crackdown on visas.

“In terms of the plan going forward, I would say everything is up in the air at this point,” said Jiang, who is now open to going anywhere in the world to work in international development. “At this point, it’s difficult to say what will happen.”

Gecker reported from San Francisco, Toness and Michael Casey contributed from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Collin Binkley contributed from Washington.

