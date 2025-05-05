Barstool Sports founder says he will send customers behind antisemitic sign to tour Auschwitz

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he will send two customers to tour a former Nazi concentration…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he will send two customers to tour a former Nazi concentration camp after they allegedly engaged in antisemitic behavior at a Barstool pub in Philadelphia.

One of the customers is a Temple University student who was put on interim suspension by the school. A video posted online showed an antisemitic message displayed on a sign ordered along with bottle service. Portnoy said he also fired two servers who were involved.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, said he hoped to turn the event into a teachable moment. He did not identify the culprits.

“Let’s try to like turn a hideous incident into maybe a learning experience,” said Portnoy, who said he had spoken to the pair and their families. “I’m sending these kids to Auschwitz. They’ve agreed to go.”

Philadelphia police are also investigating the incident Saturday at the downtown bar. No charges were immediately filed.

Temple President John Fry, in a statement Sunday, called antisemitism “abhorrent” and said he would take further action if other students were involved.

“It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university,” Fry said.

Portnoy said he has experienced more antisemitism in the last 18 months, as the war between Israel and Hamas grinds on, than he ever had. He founded Barstool Sports in 2003 in the Boston area. The sports and pop culture website has more than 16 million followers on Instagram.

