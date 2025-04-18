High school football recruit in Alabama declines $750,000 NIL deal to stay in state, trainer says

Cameron Pritchett, one of the top high school football recruits in Alabama, has declined a $750,000 name, image and likeness…

Cameron Pritchett, one of the top high school football recruits in Alabama, has declined a $750,000 name, image and likeness deal that would have required the sophomore to move out of state, his trainer said Friday.

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher will stay at Thompson High School in Alabaster, where he has established himself as a gem of the 2027 recruiting class.

NIL money has changed the recruiting landscape since July 2021, with donor-backed collectives able to broker lucrative deals for college athletes across the country. Approximately 40 states have also cleared the way for high school athletes to strike NIL deals, in part to give in-state universities an assist in landing top recruits. Alabama is not one of them.

Pritchett’s decision, first reported by 5 Star Football Recruiting, was confirmed by his trainer, Isaac Hadac, who said his faith guided him.

“He believes that by the grace of God, he’s going to go far in the game of football, and all of the material things will come down the road,” Hadac told The Associated Press. “It means a lot to him to be able to stay and use his faith in the process to help him make that decision.”

Pritchett isn’t the first Thompson player to turn down a lucrative deal. Quarterback Trent Seaborn reportedly rejected a seven-figure NIL deal from a trading card company in 2024. Hadac said those decisions are a credit to coach Mark Freeman.

“Coach Freeman is a legacy coach. He wants to leave a legacy with Thompson. Seaborn turned down a major NIL deal himself. These kids know that if they buy into the process, all of these things will come one way or another,” Hadac said.

Pritchett finished last season with 78 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 14 games. Multiple programs have shown interest, including national champion Ohio State.

Pritchett has time to make his decision. In the meantime, he is focused on building a legacy at Thompson High.

“First of all, I am so blessed and grateful to even be considered in that way. It’s really an honor and privilege that I do not take lightly or for granted,” he told 5 Star Football Recruiting. “Having said that, I truly believe that God has a plan for my career and for my life as long as I allow Him to guide my path. It’s important to me that my legacy is built on integrity, hard work, passion, and faith. I want to do that at Thompson.”

