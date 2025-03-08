Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= PIAA Class 1A State Playoffs= First Round= Bishop Carroll 77, Coudersport 32 Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Clarion-Limestone 19…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Bishop Carroll 77, Coudersport 32

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Clarion-Limestone 19

Dubois Central Catholic 55, Bishop Canevin 14

Farrell 56, St. Joseph 53

Linville Hill 67, Benton 50

Northern Bedford 47, Mount Calvary Christian School 35

Otto-Eldred 65, Geibel Catholic High School 45

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School 51, Veritas Academy 36

St Joseph’s 61, Clairton 46

Williamsburg 48, Union Area 33

PIAA Class 4A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 52, Jersey Shore 49

Blackhawk 58, Franklin 16

Clearfield 63, Laurel Highlands 55

Elizabeth-Forward 44, Fairview 35

Forest Hills 61, Lewisburg 51

Harbor Creek 44, South Park 43, OT

Lansdale Catholic 52, Lancaster Catholic 48

Northern Lebanon 47, Central Columbia 42

Oakland Catholic 80, Slippery Rock 29

Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Penn Cambria 29, OT

Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 76, Northwestern Lehigh 27

Scranton Prep 56, Delone Catholic High School 34

Valley View 39, Palmerton 34

Villa Joseph Marie High School 58, Carver High School of Engineering & Sciences 30

Wyomissing 59, Nazareth Academy 43

PIAA Class 5A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 70, Lower Moreland 25

Bethlehem Catholic 61, Bayard Rustin High School 40

Cathedral Preparatory School 67, Baldwin 55

Crestwood 51, Manheim Central 39

Gwynedd Mercy 61, Archbishop Ryan 15

Hollidaysburg 43, Indiana 34

Middletown 52, Penn-Trafford 50

Peters Township 58, Conrad Weiser 25

South Fayette 56, Lower Dauphin 21

Strath Haven 66, Bangor 36

Thomas Jefferson 55, Susquehannock 37

Villa Maria 59, Dallas 45

West York 54, Mars 44

York Suburban 47, Bethel Park 34

