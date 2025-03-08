Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Bishop Carroll 77, Coudersport 32
Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Clarion-Limestone 19
Dubois Central Catholic 55, Bishop Canevin 14
Farrell 56, St. Joseph 53
Linville Hill 67, Benton 50
Northern Bedford 47, Mount Calvary Christian School 35
Otto-Eldred 65, Geibel Catholic High School 45
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School 51, Veritas Academy 36
St Joseph’s 61, Clairton 46
Williamsburg 48, Union Area 33
PIAA Class 4A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 52, Jersey Shore 49
Blackhawk 58, Franklin 16
Clearfield 63, Laurel Highlands 55
Elizabeth-Forward 44, Fairview 35
Forest Hills 61, Lewisburg 51
Harbor Creek 44, South Park 43, OT
Lansdale Catholic 52, Lancaster Catholic 48
Northern Lebanon 47, Central Columbia 42
Oakland Catholic 80, Slippery Rock 29
Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Penn Cambria 29, OT
Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 76, Northwestern Lehigh 27
Scranton Prep 56, Delone Catholic High School 34
Valley View 39, Palmerton 34
Villa Joseph Marie High School 58, Carver High School of Engineering & Sciences 30
Wyomissing 59, Nazareth Academy 43
PIAA Class 5A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 70, Lower Moreland 25
Bethlehem Catholic 61, Bayard Rustin High School 40
Cathedral Preparatory School 67, Baldwin 55
Crestwood 51, Manheim Central 39
Gwynedd Mercy 61, Archbishop Ryan 15
Hollidaysburg 43, Indiana 34
Middletown 52, Penn-Trafford 50
Peters Township 58, Conrad Weiser 25
South Fayette 56, Lower Dauphin 21
Strath Haven 66, Bangor 36
Thomas Jefferson 55, Susquehannock 37
Villa Maria 59, Dallas 45
West York 54, Mars 44
York Suburban 47, Bethel Park 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
