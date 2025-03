BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Chatham, N.C. 58, Fredericksburg Homeschool 49 SPIRE Institute, Ohio 58, Veritas Collegiate Academy 57 VHSL State Semifinal=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chatham, N.C. 58, Fredericksburg Homeschool 49

SPIRE Institute, Ohio 58, Veritas Collegiate Academy 57

VHSL State Semifinal=

Class 6=

C. G. Woodson 58, Oscar Smith 46

South Lakes 56, Landstown 50

Class 5=

Albemarle 64, Riverside 61

Green Run 39, Woodside 34

Class 4=

Atlee 69, E.C. Glass 55

Class 3=

Hopewell 54, Meridian 43

Spotswood 64, Northside 52

Class 2=

Graham 62, Floyd County 61

John Marshall 104, Luray 53

Class 1=

Franklin 41, Lancaster 34

George Wythe 82, Patrick Henry 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

