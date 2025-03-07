GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 45, Flint CHASE, Mich. 35 Kankakee Trinity, Ill. 33, James River Home…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 45, Flint CHASE, Mich. 35

Kankakee Trinity, Ill. 33, James River Home 29

Randolph-Macon Academy 52, Piedmont Christian 31

South Wake, N.C. 74, Central VA Home School 27

VHSL State Semifinal=

Class 6=

Manchester 53, James Robinson 34

Osbourn Park 77, West Potomac 39

Class 5=

Princess Anne 53, Menchville 42

William Fleming 53, Lloyd Bird 51

Class 4=

Heritage 41, Hampton 30

Salem 50, Manor High School 43

Class 3=

James Monroe 64, Grafton 48

Lord Botetourt 57, Spotswood 39

Class 2=

Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 43

John Marshall 67, Clarke County 56

Class 1=

Buffalo Gap 52, Brunswick 40

George Wythe 34, Honaker 31

