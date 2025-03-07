GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 45, Flint CHASE, Mich. 35
Kankakee Trinity, Ill. 33, James River Home 29
Randolph-Macon Academy 52, Piedmont Christian 31
South Wake, N.C. 74, Central VA Home School 27
VHSL State Semifinal=
Class 6=
Manchester 53, James Robinson 34
Osbourn Park 77, West Potomac 39
Class 5=
Princess Anne 53, Menchville 42
William Fleming 53, Lloyd Bird 51
Class 4=
Heritage 41, Hampton 30
Salem 50, Manor High School 43
Class 3=
James Monroe 64, Grafton 48
Lord Botetourt 57, Spotswood 39
Class 2=
Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 43
John Marshall 67, Clarke County 56
Class 1=
Buffalo Gap 52, Brunswick 40
George Wythe 34, Honaker 31
