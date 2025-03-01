1 arrested, more suspects sought after Southern University fraternity hazing death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One arrest has been made and at least two more are expected in connection with…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One arrest has been made and at least two more are expected in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Southern University student after an off-campus fraternity hazing ritual, Baton Rouge authorities announced Friday.

“Caleb Wilson died as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi fraternity,” Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Thomas Morse Jr. told reporters.

Fraternity member Caleb McCray, 23, was arrested Thursday evening and faces charges of manslaughter and felony criminal hazing in the death of Wilson, a mechanical engineering junior at the school who died in late February.

Wilson and eight others pledging the fraternity were punched by McCray and at least two other individuals wearing boxing gloves, according to a police arrest warrant affidavit reviewed by The Associated Press.

After McCray punched Wilson four times in the chest, Wilson “collapsed to the floor, becoming unresponsive,” the affidavit states. “Wilson appeared to suffer a seizure and lose control of his bodily function.” No signs of trauma were found on Wilson’s body except for a “small bruise” on the right side of his chest.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was awaiting the results of additional testing but didn’t know when those would be complete, Chief of Investigations Shane Tindall said.

McCray had no intention to “cause death or great bodily harm” to Wilson, the police affidavit states.

McCray’s attorney, Phillip Robinson, said his client deserved due process.

“I maintain my client’s innocence and urge the public to withhold rushing to judgment until all the evidence is heard,” Robinson said in an emailed statement.

McCray and his family declined to comment, Robinson added.

Southern University suspends fraternity and pledging

Wilson was initially brought to a hospital by a group of men who falsely said that he had “collapsed while playing basketball at a park” but in fact had suffered injuries at a flooring company warehouse, Morse said.

The group left before police arrived at the hospital and no one contacted 911 at any point, Morse added. They changed Wilson’s clothing before bringing him to the hospital, the affidavit states.

In Louisiana, hazing can be a felony under the Max Gruver Act, which passed in 2018 and was named after a Louisiana State University student who died of alcohol poisoning after hazing at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Under the act, if a person being hazed dies or is seriously injured, violators face up to a $10,000 fine and five years in prison. Organizations, representatives and officers of an organization, and educational institutions can also face penalties.

Omega Psi Phi could face civil penalties under the act, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

The fraternity’s campus chapter has been ordered to “cease all activities” and students involved in Wilson’s death could face expulsion, Southern University President Dennis Shields told reporters.

All campus Greek life organizations are barred from taking on any additional members through the remainder of the academic year, he added.

Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., said his organization is “saddened by the tragic situation at Southern University” and is “committed to cooperating with, and supporting, all ongoing investigations to uncover the truth.”

Large vigil for victim

Hundreds of Southern University students, alumni, staff and state leaders gathered for a vigil Wednesday evening in honor of Wilson.

Friends and family took turns telling stories about Wilson, who by a number of accounts was joyous, bright, talented and driven.

“He walked this campus with a purpose,” Chaselynn Grant, a longtime friend of Wilson’s, told The Advocate. “I know he is smiling down.”

Among Wilson’s passions was music. He played trumpet for the university’s famous marching band, known as the “Human Jukebox,” which recently performed at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

In a post on Facebook, the band wrote that members carried Wilson’s spirit “with every step and every note.”

“This was more than just a performance,” the post read. “It was a tribute, a farewell and a promise that Caleb’s legacy will live on.”

Brook reported from New Orleans.

