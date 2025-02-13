Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennett 49, Lake County 14
Chaparral 47, Castle View 39
Cherokee Trail 39, J.K. Mullen 33
DSST: Montview 41, Lincoln 26
East 54, Rangeview 32
Flagler 52, Wiley 30
George Washington 56, North 39
Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 32
Gunnison 58, Crested Butte 17
John F. Kennedy 75, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 10
Legend 74, Rock Canyon 43
Loveland Classical 40, Twin Peaks 31
Northfield 73, South 62
Overland 59, Smoky Hill 24
Pine Creek 53, Pueblo West 41
Regis Groff 41, Far Northeast 37
Regis Jesuit 74, Mountain Vista 52
STEM 26, Poudre 15
Thomas Jefferson 58, Hinkley 12
ThunderRidge 48, Heritage 10
Trinidad 46, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 10
University 57, Eaton 46
Valley 41, Sterling 32
Weld Central 42, Fort Morgan 39
West 61, DSST: College View 27
Windsor Charter 59, Frontier Academy 34
